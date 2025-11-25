Crystal Crop Protection founder steps back as son takes expanded leadership role

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Agrochemical maker Crystal Crop Protection Ltd on Tuesday said it had appointed founder Nand Kishor Aggarwal as Chairman Emeritus while elevating his son Ankur to Executive Chairman and Managing Director.

The leadership transition comes as the company seeks to expand its presence in crop protection, seeds, biotechnology, and sustainable farming solutions amid a rapidly evolving global agricultural landscape.

Nand Kishor Aggarwal, who founded the company four decades ago, will provide strategic counsel and focus on philanthropic initiatives in education, livelihoods, and sustainable development, the company said in a statement.

"This elevation marks a thoughtful future-ready succession," Aggarwal said, adding that the change would help propel the company's future growth.

Ankur Aggarwal, who was previously managing director, said he would focus on innovation and building a globally competitive organisation while carrying forward his father's legacy.

The succession marks a generational shift for the research-focused agrochemical firm as it positions itself to play a larger role in Indian agriculture. PTI LUX DR DR