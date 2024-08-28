Crystal Crop Protection launches insecticide 'Proclaim XTRA' for maize & soyabean crops

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Crystal Crop Protection Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of an advanced insecticide 'Proclaim XTRA' for maize and soyabean crops.

"This unique formulation not only controls a wide array of caterpillars but will contribute to ensure a better yield for soyabean and maize farmers," Crystal Crop Protection Managing Director Ankur Aggarwal said in a statement.

According to the company, farmers should apply Proclaim XTRA at the stage of 30-60 days and 60-90 days after sowing of soyabean.

In the case of maize, spraying should be at 11-25 days and 26-60 days after sowing. Ensure maintaining a 15-day interval between two sprays.

To further enhance its effectiveness, the company said will provide training programmes to guide farmers about its correct and safe usage. PTI LUX DR