Crystal Crop Protection launches two new agrochemical products

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Crystal Crop Protection Limited (CCPL) on Monday launched two new crop protection products -- herbicide RICEACT and insecticide JIVORA -- targeting India's growing agrochemicals market projected to reach USD 3.21 billion by 2030.

The company said the launches are expected to increase its herbicide portfolio by around 8 per cent and insecticide portfolio by 7 per cent.

India's crop protection market is projected to grow from USD 2.59 billion in 2025 to USD 3.21 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.35 per cent, the company said in a statement.

RICEACT is an early post-emergence herbicide specifically designed for rice cultivation, combining Triafamone (20 per cent) and Ethoxysulfuron (10 per cent) as active ingredients. The product is designed for application at 90 grams per acre during 8-12 days after transplanting or direct seeding.

JIVORA is targeted at controlling sucking pests like whiteflies, jassids and aphids in cotton crops through contact, systemic and translaminar action.

The company expects RICEACT to cover around 3 lakh acres of paddy cultivation and reach 2.5-3 lakh farmers, while JIVORA is projected to cover 5 lakh acres of cotton connecting with 4.5-5 lakh farmers.

Both products will be launched across Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Haryana and West Bengal.

"Crystal is deeply committed to transforming India's agricultural landscape. With our state-of-the-art research, we are offering RICEACT, an advanced solution that combines innovation with performance," said Ankur Aggarwal, Managing Director, Crystal Crop Protection.

The products will be available across Crystal's authorised distribution network in pack sizes ranging from 45g to 1 kg for RICEACT and 50g to 1 kg for JIVORA.

Crystal Crop Protection is among India's leading agrochemicals solutions companies.