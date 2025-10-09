Crystal Crop's Aggarwal re-elected as CropLife India Chairman

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) CropLife India, an association representing major crop science companies, on Thursday said Crystal Crop Protection Managing Director Ankur Aggarwal has been re-elected as its Chairman.

Bayer CropScience's Mohan Babu will continue as vice chairman for a second year.

Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of Rallis India, has been inducted as the second Vice Chairman of the Board, the association said in a statement.

CropLife India's member companies collectively contribute more than 70 per cent of the industry's business and represent over 95 per cent of the world's leading molecules and chemistries, with exports valued at nearly Rs 40,000 crore.

India still faces annual crop losses worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore due to pests and diseases, despite pesticide usage remaining among the lowest globally at just 400 grams per hectare compared to a global average of 8,000 grams, Aggarwal said.

"This clearly reflects the efficiency, precision, and responsibility with which Indian farmers operate," he said.

Through continued focus on innovation, stewardship, and integrated pest management, the industry can significantly reduce crop losses, enhance farmer incomes, and accelerate India's journey toward a USD 1 trillion agricultural economy, Aggarwal added.