CS Tech AI gets Rs 381-cr contract from Maha govt for Wainganga-Nal river linking project

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) CS Tech AI on Friday said it has secured a Rs 381.18-crore project from the Maharashtra government for Wainganga-Nal river linking project.

The estimated over Rs 85,000-crore river linking flagship project is aimed at addressing water distribution challenges in seven districts -- Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Washim, and Buldhana.

The company mandate will be to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) involving surveys, hydrology studies, and design of key infrastructure such as canals, pipelines, tunnels, tanks, and lift irrigation systems, CS Tech AI, formerly Ceinsys Tech Limited, said.

The Nagpur-headquartered firm also said it has partnered with the Indian arm of a Japanese conglomerate Nippon Koei India Private Limited to strengthen project execution.

"This is an important step towards addressing water needs across Maharashtra. Our expertise in technology and engineering will ensure the project meets its objectives effectively," said Kaushik Khona, Managing Director at CS Tech AI.

The company said it will deploy advanced technologies like aerial LiDAR, photogrammetry, and satellite imagery in the efficiently executing the project, adding it will also lead conceptual planning and cost estimation for the project. PTI IAS HVA