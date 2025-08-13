CSB Bank Q1 profit rises 5 pc to Rs 119 crore

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) CSB Bank on Wednesday reported a marginal 5 per cent increase in the June quarter net profit at Rs 119 crore.

The private sector lender had earned Rs 113 crore profit in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 1,286 crore from Rs 1,004 crore a year ago.

Interest income grew to Rs 1,041 crore from Rs 832 crore, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, the bank's asset quality worsened as Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) rose to 1.84 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, 2025, from 1.69 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs remained stagnant at 0.66 per cent.

As a result, provisions and contingencies increased to Rs 61 crore from Rs 20 crore earmarked during the same quarter a year ago.

The capital adequacy ratio of the bank declined to 21.71 per cent from 23.61 per cent on June 30, 2024. PTI DP DP ANU ANU