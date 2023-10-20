CSB Bank Q2 profit rises 10% to Rs 133 crore

New Delhi: Private sector lender CSB Bank on Friday reported a 10 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 133 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023 as bad loans declined.

The Kerala-based bank had posted a net profit of Rs 121 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 836 crore from Rs 600 crore in the same period a year ago, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the bank earned interest income of Rs 687 crore as compared to Rs 555 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the asset quality side, the bank witnessed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 1.27 per cent of gross advances by the end of September 2023 from 1.65 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs too declined to 0.33 per cent from 0.57 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.