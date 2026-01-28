CSB Bank Q3 profit remains flat at Rs 153 cr

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) CSB Bank on Wednesday reported almost flat growth in net profit at Rs 153 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The Kerala-based private sector bank had earned a net profit of Rs 152 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 1,431 crore from Rs 1,139 crore, CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's interest income also grew during the third quarter of the current fiscal year to Rs 1,154 crore, as against Rs 919 crore a year ago.

Net Interest Income (NII) during the period increased to Rs 453 crore from Rs 375 crore in Q3FY25.

As regards asset quality, the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio deteriorated to 1.96 per cent as on December 31, 2025 from 1.58 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPA also rose to 0.67 per cent from 0.64 per cent at the end of December 2024.

During the quarter, the bank's capital adequacy ratio declined to 19.41 per cent, as compared to 21.08 per cent at the end of December 2024.