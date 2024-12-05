CSC, CAIT sign pact to enrol traders, citizens into govt's social security schemes

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Centre-backed CSC E-Governance Services and traders body CAIT have signed an agreement to enrol traders and citizens into the government's social security schemes by organising dedicated camps, an official statement said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, CSC and CAIT collaboration will facilitate registration under various social security schemes.

The schemes include National Pension System (NPS), Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Scheme, DigiPay Sakhi and Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana.

"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) at a formal ceremony. This collaboration aims to ensure greater participation from last-mile beneficiaries," the statement said.

Around 6 lakh common service centres operate under CSC across the country to provide people access to government services digitally.

CAIT claims to represent over 9 crore traders nationwide through more than 48,000 trade federations and associations. PTI PRS HVA