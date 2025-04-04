CSIR-NAL, Pioneer Clean AMPS enter into tech license pact for trainer aircraft Hansa-3 (NG)

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) In a boost for indigenous manufacturing activities, CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) and Pioneer Clean AMPS Pvt Ltd on Friday entered into a technology license agreement for the two-seater trainer aircraft Hansa-3 (NG).

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) has designed the trainer plane.

The pact is for manufacturing and commercialisation as well as marketing and after-sales support for flight training and allied applications.

At a function in the national capital, Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said the Hansa-3 (NG) aircraft will help fulfill various goals, including that of a self-reliant India and push aircraft manufacturing activities.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan said the country needs to have more pilots, and indigenous aircraft will help in training them.

Efforts are also on to develop India's own regional aircraft, he noted.

He highlighted the sector's growth and said the government plans to set up 120 more airports in the next 10 years.

Currently, there are 159 operational airports in the country.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets, and airlines are expanding their fleets as well as networks to cater to the rising passenger demand.

There will be a requirement for pilots and more trainer aircraft as well as flying training organisations. PTI RAM DR