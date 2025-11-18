CSIR-NML, Electrotherm ink pact for collaboration in advanced metallurgical technologies

Jamshedpur, Nov 18 (PTI) The CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory, Jamshedpur, on Tuesday signed an MoU with Electrotherm (India) Ltd with an aim to establish a long-term partnership in the areas of advanced materials development, electrical steels and metallurgical innovation, officials said.

The partnership also seeks to accelerate collaborative research and technology development in electrical steels, new alloy systems, corrosion-resistant and functional coatings, and import-substitution materials critical for India’s manufacturing and strategic sectors, they said.

The MoU will remain in force for an initial period of three years, enabling both CSIR-NML and Electrotherm to develop targeted R&D programmes, undertake plant-level trials, and work toward commercialisation of innovative metallurgical products, a statement said.

The collaboration will strengthen India's self-reliance in key metallurgical technologies and support domestic industries with science-driven solutions, it said. PTI BS RBT