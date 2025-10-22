CSIR-NML inks pact with MECL for critical mineral research

Jamshedpur, Oct 22 (PTI) CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML) and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) inked an agreement for joint interventions that enhance quality, sustainability, and innovation in mineral research, a statement said on Wednesday.

The collaboration focuses on critical mineral research, mineral beneficiation, metal extraction, technical gap assessment, analytical and implementation support, it said.

The collaboration aligns with the Centre's vision for sustainable and self-reliant mineral development, as it improves analytical skills, encourages knowledge exchange, and supports joint research and training, it added.

This agreement shall augment the critical mineral research undertaken by CSIR-NML and MECL under the Centre of Excellence in Critical Minerals and Metals, the statement said.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday in the presence of MECL CMD Indra Dev Narayan and CSIR-NML Director Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury. PTI BS SOM