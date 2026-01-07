CSIR-NML, NALCO sigh pact to collaborate on research in red mud processing

Jamshedpur, Jan 7 (PTI) The CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory here has signed an agreement with NALCO to collaborate on research in red mud processing and enable the recovery of rare earth elements from the industrial by-product.

The MoU was signed in Bhubaneswar in the presence of senior officials of CSIR-NML and NALCO on Tuesday, an official statement said.

“This collaboration underscores NALCO’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and circular economy practices in mining and metal production, while strengthening environmental stewardship through strategic partnerships,” the company said.

A red mud recycling pilot plant will also be set up at Damanjodi in Odisha, as part of the agreement, the statement said. PTI BS RBT