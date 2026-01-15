CSL delivers Multi Purpose Vessel to German shipping firm

Kochi, Jan 15 (PTI) Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a central government public sector entity, delivered a Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) to a German shipping firm, officials on Thursday said.

A press release said that ‘MS Heinz’, the first of the HS EcoFreighter series of Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs), was delivered to HS Schiffahrts UG (haftungsbeschränkt) and Co KG, Germany, on January 12.

The Delivery and Acceptance Protocol was signed between Dr S Harikrishnan, Director (Operations), CSL, and Heinz Josef Schepers, Director of the German firm, through a virtual ceremony, in the presence of senior officials from the Owner and CSL.

The vessel has been designed by Groot Ship Design, Netherlands, and constructed at CSL in accordance with the Classification Rules of DNV.

“The 7,000 DWT HS EcoFreighter Multi-Purpose Vessel is an ice-class vessel capable of carrying project cargo, heavy cargo, steel coils, containers, timber, paper, dry bulk cargoes such as coal and grain, as well as dangerous goods, for worldwide trading,” the press release said.

The vessel features a raked stem with the “Groot Cross-Bow” design, optimised for enhanced speed performance and fuel efficiency, along with a transom stern, CSL said.

The vessel is provided with a single large cargo hold fitted with six movable panels, enabling flexible cargo configurations including grain bulkheads at multiple positions and a tween deck arrangement.

Propulsion is provided by a medium-speed four-stroke diesel engine driving a controllable pitch propeller (CPP) through a reduction gearbox, the press release said.

“The delivery of MS Heinz marks an important milestone in CSL’s expanding presence in the international commercial shipbuilding market and reflects its growing capabilities in constructing technologically advanced and versatile merchant vessels for global owners,” the press release said. PTI TBA TBA ADB