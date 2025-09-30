CSM Technologies files IPO papers with Sebi

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) CSM Technologies, provider of digital transformation, GovTech and IT consulting services, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 150 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The Bhubaneswar-based company's proposed IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.29 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Market sources are pegging the IPO size at Rs 150 crore.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards funding growth initiatives, strengthening technological infrastructure, payment of debt and general corporate purposes, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed last week.

Founded in 1998 as Cybertech Software & Multimedia Pvt Ltd, the company was renamed CSM Technologies Pvt Ltd in 2014 and converted into a public company in 2025.

CSM Technologies is a global GovTech company specialising in digital transformation, IT consulting, and providing comprehensive 360-degree IT solutions to governments and public enterprises worldwide. The company has subsidiaries in the USA, UAE, Canada, Kenya, and Rwanda, along with an Indian subsidiary, Kwantify Solutions Pvt Ltd.

For FY2025, CSM Technologies reported revenue from operations of Rs 199.24 crore and profit after tax of Rs 14.09 crore.

Keynote Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. PTI SP SHW