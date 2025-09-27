CSMIA records 5 million international passenger arrivals in Jan-Aug this year: MIAL

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the city has handled over 5 million international arrivals in the January-August period this year, primarily driven by passengers from the UAE, UK, and Thailand, private airport operator MIAL said on Saturday.

The facility has witnessed the international arrivals at the airport clocking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent in the past three years, reflecting the city's ever-burgeoning prominence on the global travel map and echoing the spirit of World Tourism Day that celebrates the power of travel in connecting cultures and economies, it added.

Every year, September 27 is observed as World Tourism Day globally.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is run under a joint venture, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which is 74 per cent owned by the Adani Group and the remaining 26 per cent by the Airports Authority of India.

Between January and August this year, arrivals rose steadily over 5 million, compared to 4.8 million during the same period last year, it said.

With direct connectivity to 55 international destinations, CSMIA has cemented its position as one of the most globally connected airports in the region, MIAL said.

The UAE remains the largest source market, contributing 1.5 million arrival passengers between January 2025 and August 2025, followed by England and Thailand with 0.38 million and 0.32 million arriving passengers, respectively, it added. PTI IAS BAL BAL