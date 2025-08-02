CTI urges Delhi govt to host shopping festivals on lines of Dubai, China

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged the Delhi government to organise large-scale shopping festivals and business fairs similar to those held in Dubai and China to boost trade and tourism in the national capital.

In a meeting with Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra at the Delhi Secretariat, CTI suggested that after the success of the Teej festival, similar events could be held around Diwali and other major festivals, according to a statement.

The Chamber also proposed that fairs focusing on automobiles, footwear, furniture, home furnishings and food could be organised across the city, it stated.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said these festivals would not only promote local trade but also create employment and generate revenue for the government.

He added that shopping festivals could be held under the banner of popular markets such as Chandni Chowk, with participation from local traders.

The minister welcomed the idea and asked CTI to submit a detailed proposal and roadmap outlining which festival could feature which type of fair.

Goyal pointed out that such events offer opportunities to small-scale sellers and entrepreneurs who do not have shops or cannot afford high-rent showrooms.

These vendors can be provided stalls at subsidised rates to showcase and sell their products.

The minister also distributed certificates to social media influencers who promoted the Teej festival, it added. PTI SHB ANU ANU