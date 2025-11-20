CtrlB raises Rs 22 cr from Chiratae Ventures, others; plans to expand workforce

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) IT start-up CtrlB has secured USD 2.5 million (about Rs 22 crore) in a funding round led by Chiratae Ventures, the company said on Thursday.

The funding round saw participation from Equirus, InnovateX Fund, Campus Fund and Point One 1Capital, CtrlB said in a statement.

"CtrlB raises USD 2.5 million seed round led by Chiratae Ventures to transform high-scale observability. The company will scale its unified diskless data lake platform and deepen presence across India and the United States," the statement said.

The equity round strengthens CtrlB's mission to make large scale observability faster, simpler and dramatically more cost efficient. "With the fresh capital, CtrlB will accelerate engineering, R&D and patent filings for its core indexing and compression technology while pursuing enterprise certifications," the statement said.

A company official said the company currently has 14 employees and plans to expand to around 60 over the next 14 months.

"This funding marks an important milestone in our journey as our mission is to make high-scale observability affordable, fast and reliable to every engineering team. This investment will allow us to strengthen our platform, deepen R&D, and serve enterprises that need high-performance observability at scale.

With this round, we are doubling down on improving our customer experience from onboarding to performance to reliability," CtrlB, co-founder and CEO, Adarsh Srivastava said.

The team will be deployed across distributed systems, DevOps, solution architecture and US-based sales.

The company targets more than fifty enterprise customers within eighteen months across logistics, fintech, ecommerce and SaaS, the statement said.