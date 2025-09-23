CtrlS Datacenters names Rahul Dhar as President for Global Datacentre Operations

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) CtrlS Datacenters on Tuesday announced that Rahul Dhar has joined the company as President for Global Datacenter Operations, while Vipin Jain has been elevated to the role of President, Hyperscale Growth, Delivery & Innovation.

Both appointments are effective immediately, the company said.

Dhar recently led Microsoft India's datacenter operations as Country Director, managing strategic planning, operational resilience, and capacity growth for the region's cloud infrastructure. He has also held senior leadership positions at Tata Communications, Colt, and Vodafone.

In his new role, Dhar will lead CtrlS' global operations, setting up a Central Command Centre to boost visibility and incident response. He will drive process excellence via standardization and automation, and build training programs to prepare teams for growth.

Jain has been leading datacenter operations, service delivery, large-scale fit-outs, and client programs at CtrlS.

In his new role, Jain will drive the growth of hyperscale services in India and abroad, strengthen strategic ties with global hyperscalers, and ensure timely delivery of complex fit-out projects for hyperscale and enterprise clients. He will also lead initiatives focused on automation, sustainability, and green datacenters.

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd., which began its operations in 2007, operates 16 data centres across nine key markets in India. PTI ANK MR