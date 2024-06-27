CtrlS Datacenters plans Rs 24,000-28,000 crore capex by 2029 to add capacity

Kolkata, Jun 27 (PTI) Data centre operator CtrlS Datacenters Ltd will invest Rs 24,000-28,000 crore by 2029 as part of its capital expenditure plan to expand capacity by 600-700 MW of IT load incrementally from existing 253 MW with 15 data centres across eight cities, a company official said.

The Asia's largest Rated-4 data centre company will also invest Rs 2,200 crore in a greenfield data centre in Kolkata with a 60 MW IT load in four phases.

A data centre's capacity is commonly measured in MW load to explain its scale, and it refers to the power load consumed or dedicated to IT equipment such as servers, storage equipment, and communication switches and routers.

"We are currently operating 15 data centres across eight cities with a cumulative IT load of 253 MW. By 2029, we plan to expand incrementally by 600 to 700 MW of IT load. The capex is estimated at between Rs 24,000 and Rs 28,000 crore," CtrlS Datacenters VP (Global Expansion & Strategy) Siddharth Chennareddy said.

"Data centres of 300 MW each will come up in Mumbai and Hyderabad. We will also expand our presence in additional seven Tier II cities like Patna, Vizag, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Mohali," he said.

According to a report, India could see a data centre capacity addition of 1.7-3.6 GW IT load by 2030.

CtrlS Datacenters also plans to explore new overseas markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, with Thailand being the first international market foray.

"We have procured land for the Thailand project, and the first phase will be completed by 2026 and scaled up to 120 MW IT load in phases," Chennareddy said.

Speaking about the Kolkata centre, Suresh Kumar Rathod, President of Colocation Business, stated that the first phase will have a 16 MW IT load capacity and cover over 90,000 square feet, offering world-class Rated-4 data centre solutions to enterprises and government entities in Kolkata.

"Along with our core offerings, we will also launch our full suite of managed services and advanced interconnectivity solutions tailored for this market," he said.

Towards sustainability, the company has also set a net-zero carbon emission target by 2030. PTI BSM HVA