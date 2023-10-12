CtrlS Datacenters to invest USD 2 billion in six years for biz expansion

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) CtrlS Datacenters plans to invest USD 2 billion (about Rs 16,600 crore) in the next six years to enhance its hyperscale data centre capacity, double its headcount and become carbon neutral by 2030, the company said on Thursday. At present, CtrlS Datacenters has 12 data centres with 234 MW capacity spread across seven major cities of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Noida, Lucknow, and Patna.

The investment plan involves the addition of approximately 350 MW capacity across new and existing hyperscale and edge data centres in both India and select Southeast Asian markets, CtrlS said in a statement.

"Close on the heels of a spate of top management leadership hiring, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd...announced its new investment plan of USD 2 billion over the next six years," the statement said.

As CtrlS Datacenters expands its footprint and broadens its portfolio, the company is expected to hire over 1,000 people in the next six years, the statement said.

Besides business expansion, CtrlS aims to become carbon neutral by 2030.

"The company is investing in 153-megawatt Peak (MWp) solar projects across three markets that will generate 2,50,000-Megawatt Hours (MWh) energy annually. This includes a 145 MWp solar project in Maharashtra that will be fully owned and operated by the company. By 2025, CtrlS Datacenters plans to invest in additional 300 MWp projects," the statement said.

CtrlS Datacenters aims to achieve its Net Zero goals through a multi-pronged strategy, going beyond renewable energy.

The company will further enhance its water conservation measures by deploying more advanced water recycling technologies in line with its goal of 100 per cent usage of recycled water at all of its data centres, the statement said. PTI PRS MR