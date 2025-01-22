CtrlS signs pact with Telangana govt for setting up Rs 10,000 Cr AI datacenter cluster

Hyderabad: CtrlS Datacenters Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to establish a cutting-edge AI Datacenter Cluster in the state with an investment outlay of Rs10,000 crore.

The agreement was finalized during the World Economic Forum in Davos, an official press release said.

“The proposed AI Datacenter Cluster will feature a capacity of 400 MW, representing an investment of Rs 10,000 crores. The project is set to generate 3,600 jobs (direct and indirect) and contribute significantly to the state’s economy through incremental tax revenues,” the release issued here on Tuesday added.

The release quoted IT Minister D Sridhar Babu as saying, “This collaboration with CtrlS is a significant milestone in our journey to establish Telangana as a global leader in digital infrastructure and technology. The AI Datacenter Cluster will not only enhance the state’s IT capabilities but also create substantial employment opportunities, contributing to our vision of inclusive growth.”

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters Limited said “We are thrilled to collaborate with the Government of Telangana to bring this transformative project to life. The AI Datacenter Cluster will set new benchmarks in innovation, sustainability, and digital infrastructure, and we are proud to contribute to Telangana’s growth story,” the release stated.