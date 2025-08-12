CtrlS unveils eastern India's first rated-4 data centre in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 12 (PTI) CtrlS Datacenters Ltd on Tuesday unveiled its first greenfield data centre in Kolkata in a major boost to digital infrastructure in eastern India.

Located at Bengal Silicon Valley in New Town, the facility is the region's first rated-4 data centre, the company claimed.

The campus offers 16 mw of IT load capacity in its first phase, and is part of a four-phase expansion plan that will scale capacity to over 60 mw to meet growing demand from enterprises, government agencies and hyperscalers, it said in a statement.

The project is expected to anchor the city's emergence as a premier data centre hub, it said.

CtrlS plans to invest Rs 2,200 crore to build eastern India's most advanced data centre ecosystem, the statement said, without disclosing the investment it made for the new facility.

"Eastern India is on the cusp of a digital leap, and with the state's visionary policies, we're confident it will emerge as a key hub for innovation and growth," said CtrlS Datacenters CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy. PTI BSM SOM