CTTC to set up two mini tool rooms in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jul 22 (PTI) Central Tool Room & Training Centre (CTTC), Bhubaneswar will set up mini tool rooms in advanced manufacturing sector at Odisha government-run polytechnic Jajpur and ITI Barkote, an official said.

The CTTC, which functions under the Ministry of MSME, imparts industry-oriented long and short-term training programmes in various fields such as CAD/CAM, Tool Design & Manufacturing, Tool & Die Making, Machine Maintenance and Industrial Automation for the help of small-scale industries.

The Odisha government signed an MoU with the CTTC on Monday in presence of Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain.

The tool rooms will be set up using the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) fund.

The minister said, "Training and manufacturing are the key factors of employment. So, the government has decided to set up the tool rooms." The MSME sector has been a significant contributor to the manufacturing industry accounting for nearly 40 percent of total industrial production. However, the facilities within these MSMEs as well as in large industries are not enough to cope up with the ever-increasing demand for skilled manpower, officials said.

The CTTC will provide hand-holding with the objective to train youths in Odisha in advanced technology and precision engineering and make them industry-ready.