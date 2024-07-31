Cube Highways Trust posts Rs 4 cr profit in Q1

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Cube Highways Trust on Wednesday posted a Rs 3.8 crore profit for the June quarter, on account of higher income.

It had clocked a loss of Rs 20 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 830.9 crore from Rs 781.6 crore, while expenses stood at Rs 823 crore as against Rs 799.5 crore.

In separate statement, the company said the board of directors of the investment manager declared a distribution per unit (DPU) of Rs 2 to ordinary unitholders for the quarter of FY25. PTI ABI TRB