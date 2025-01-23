Culture Min Shekhawat inaugurates Handicraft Expo 2025 in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Jan 23 (PTI) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday inaugurated the first 4-day-long Handicraft Expo 2025 at the EPCH Trade Facilitation Center (TFC).

Organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) for the first time at one of the major centres for handicraft manufacturing and exports, the Artifacts-2025 is set to make a fresh start from Jodhpur with a view to the city's handicraft recognition in the domestic market and bring its handicrafts to the homes of the city's residents.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Shekahwat said Jodhpur has carved a global identity for its handicrafts in wood, metal, leather, bone etc.

The handicraft has always been meant for the export market, but the way the disposable income of the middle class of India has increased, their interest in spending on such collector's items, he added.

This fair is an endeavour and a trial to make handicraft items meant for export available to retail buyers and make them popular within the country.

According to EPCH member HR Baheti, these exportable items have been meant for the export market since the beginning, but it is the time when a country's handicrafts should now gain significant recognition in the local (domestic) market as well.

Exporters of diverse handicraft and decorative items will be showcasing their products for the domestic market in this fair across categories like furniture, leather and metal items, interior and exterior items and accessories, bathroom accessories, decoration and lifestyle items and many more.

According to the organisers, the fair will be open not only to retail buyers but also buyers from hoteliers, mall developers, architects, interior designers and e-commerce sellers, among others. PTI CORR BAL BAL