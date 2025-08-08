Cummins India profit rises 40 pc to Rs 589 cr in Q1

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Cummins India posted a 40 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 589 crore in the June quarter.

The company had delivered a PAT of Rs 420 crore in the year-ago period.

Total sales of the company during the quarter under review rose 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,859-crore from Rs 2,262-crore a year earlier, Cummins India said.

Of this, domestic sales were Rs 2,336 crore during the reporting quarter as against Rs 1,873 crore in Q1FY25 and exports stood at Rs 523 crore, up from Rs 389 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

"Cummins India Ltd continues to deliver revenue growth backed by steady demand across markets and better execution of orders. We have achieved record quarterly profit owing to volume leverage and operational efficiencies," said Shveta Arya, Managing Director, Cummins India Ltd.

While inflation has eased in India and there is uncertainty around the full impact of global tax and trade policies on the economic landscape in the near to mid-term future, she said the company believes that despite these uncertainties, it sees continued opportunity as the country's economy remains stable due to the government's infrastructure push and recent reductions in interest rates to support growth.

Cummins India also said that with a diversified portfolio of products that meet evolving emission norms, the company remains cautiously optimistic about maintaining momentum across domestic and international markets.

"While closely tracking policy developments in India and abroad, we're confident in our ability to adapt and navigate any challenges that may arise," it said.