Cupid announces strategic investment in fragrance brand Mansam

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Healthcare products manufacturer Cupid Ltd on Thursday announced that it has signed a term sheet to acquire a strategic stake in Saudi Arabia-based fragrance brand Mansam.

The investment is done through a fund structure managed by GII Investment Management Limited, a company statement said without disclosing financial details.

This investment further strengthens Cupid Ltd's roadmap of expanding its international footprint while tapping into new, consumer-driven growth avenues, it added.

"It marks a milestone in Cupid's evolution from a healthcare-focused enterprise to a diversified global brand, aligning with emerging lifestyle and luxury consumption trends in one of the world's fastest-growing regions," the company said.

Mansam, founded in 2022, has emerged as Saudi Arabia's luxury fragrance brand, built on a bold vision of combining authentic Arabian heritage with global sophistication, it said further.

Positioned as a premium fragrance house, Mansam seeks to capture both regional and international markets with a portfolio that celebrates Arabian culture, heritage, and craftsmanship while meeting global standards of luxury, it added. PTI MSS MR MR