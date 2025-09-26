Cupid eyes Rs 100 cr revenue from FMCG segment; to expand retail network in current fiscal

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Healthcare products manufacturer Cupid Ltd expects to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the FMCG segment revenues and expand reach to 1.8 lakh retail outlets in India in the current financial year, its Chairman & Managing Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya said on Friday.

Addressing the annual general meeting of the company, Halwasiya said the second quarter of FY26 will be the best quarter in the company's history, propelled by new product launches, accelerating momentum in the FMCG vertical, and a strong pipeline of institutional orders.

"This outlook positions Cupid to deliver record performance while laying the foundation for sustained growth across all business lines," he said.

Cupid is no longer just a contraceptive company, it is transforming into a consumer wellness and health-tech leader, with a clear focus on sustainable growth, global expansion, and innovation, while ensuring personal care and preventive healthcare are accessible to all, he added.

For FY26, he noted that the company looks to cross Rs 100 crore in FMCG revenues and expand its reach to 1.8 lakh retail outlets across India.

The company will also commission its new plant as a next-gen manufacturing hub and launch new products, including flavoured and dotted condoms, petroleum jelly mini-packs, and premium women's deodorants, Halwasiya stated.

The company reported a total income of Rs 203 crore in FY25, while FMCG revenues were over Rs 50 crore. PTI MSS SHW