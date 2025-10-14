Cupid receives accolades at Maharashtra state export awards

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Healthcare and wellness products maker Cupid Ltd on Tuesday said it has been recognised at the Maharashtra State Export Award Ceremony 2025 for its outstanding export performance.

The Maharashtra government has felicitated top-performing exporters for their contribution to the state's global trade leadership, Cupid said in a statement.

The company said the award reaffirms its continued focus on expanding its international footprint while contributing to India's export growth and sustainable development goals.

The company has demonstrated robust growth and consistent excellence in international markets across Africa, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, it said in a statement..

The company last month had stated that it expects a turnover of Rs 100 crore in the coming quarters on a strong order book in South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, and Brazil. PTI MSS MR