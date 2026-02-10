CureBay appoints Siddharth Agrawal as COO

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Healthcare platform CureBay on Tuesday said it has appointed Siddharth Agrawal as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The move strengthens the company's leadership team as CureBay scales operations and accelerates its transition toward a nationally scalable rural healthcare delivery platform, supported by its expanding multi-state presence, the company said in a statement.

"Siddharth's appointment strengthens our leadership team and will help further shape our operations and expansion as we continue to extend care to more communities," Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Founder and CEO, CureBay stated.

In his role, Siddharth will focus on strengthening CureBay's operating engine to enable sustainable, large-scale expansion, while ensuring consistency, efficiency, and quality across its healthcare network, the company stated. PTI MSS DR DR