CureBay raises Rs 62 crore from Elevar, others

Mumbai, Jan 6, (PTI) CureBay, a startup focused on solving primary healthcare in remote locations, has raised Rs 62 crore in a series-A funding round led by Elevar Equity, existing investor as well as its founders and leadership team members.

The fund will enable the health-tech innovator to continue creating access to high quality and affordable healthcare in under-served locations, build an intelligent and robust health data platform and also to hire over 200 professionals including data scientists, healthcare experts, the startup said in a statement on Saturday.

CureBay is also planning to expand its count of clinics from the existing 90 to over 200 across Odisha, Chhattisgarh and also enter Jharkhand, said its founder and chief executive Priyadarshi Mohapatra.

Jyotsna Krishnan, managing partner at Elevar Equity, said, rural households aspire to have affordable access to healthcare services. CureBay's blended distribution model, augmented with technology, is well-positioned to address this gap wherein millions of customers in medically under-served locations are eager to pay for timely, quality healthcare.

Founded in 2021, CureBay has connected over 100,000 patients in under-served areas with healthcare providers through its tech-based model. Currently it has over 90 clinics, covering close to 32,000 villages in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. PTI BEN HVA