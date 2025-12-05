Curis Lifesciences aims higher exports to Africa, Middle East next fiscal

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Curis Lifesciences, which posted over 75 per cent jump in revenue in the first half of 2025-26, expects a higher growth in exports to the Middle East and Africa in the next financial year, a top company official said on Friday.

The company backed by noted investor Mukul Agrawal expects steady growth next fiscal year fueled by partnerships with JB Chemicals, Makers Laboratories, and 100-plus clients, Dharmesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Curis Lifesciences, said.

The company hit the capital markets last month to raise around Rs 26 crore.

"We're channeling funds into facility upgrades, storage construction, debt repayment, international registrations, and working capital," Patel said.

"We are targeting accelerated exports to Africa and the Middle East via Nigeria, Kenya, Yemen, and Philippines approvals, alongside specialty formulations and new therapeutic areas for higher margins," he added.

The company has posted a revenue growth of 76 per cent year on year to Rs 28 crore while PAT witnessed a 91 per cent YoY increase supported by cost control and optimised interest expenses. PTI MSS DR DR