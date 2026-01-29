Current pilot-aircraft ratio 'adequate' at domestic airlines: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The civil aviation ministry on Thursday said the current pilot-aircraft ratio at domestic airlines is "adequate".

The comments also come against the backdrop of last month's massive disruptions at IndiGo that were caused by multiple factors, including inadequate planning to comply with the new flight duty norms that are aimed at addressing fatigue among pilots.

Under the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) norms, the number of flight crew and cabin crew should not be less than three sets of crew per aircraft.

"To ensure operational stability, all airlines assess the pilot-aircraft ratio while keeping into account the fleet expansion and dynamic operational requirements.

"Periodic reviews are undertaken by respective airlines to ensure continued compliance and smooth functioning of air services without compromising flight safety, crew rest requirements and work-life balance of pilots," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the minister said that currently, the pilot-aircraft ratio at domestic airlines in India is found to be adequate.

Specific details were not disclosed.

Over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness along with deficiencies in system software support and shortcomings in management structure and operational control were among the primary causes for the disruptions that happened at IndiGo in early December.

According to the minister, the revised pilot duty rules were formulated after studying and comparing the norms of FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), EASA (European Union Safety Agency) Transport Canada and other nations.

"Further, DGCA has also taken into consideration International Civil Aviation Organisations Standard and Recommended Practises and other International best practices to formulate FDTL norms," he said in another written reply.

A monitoring mechanism to track flight cancellations and delays of network planning has also been set up by the regulator.

"DGCA has been conducting periodic review of FDTL and Fatigue Risk Management of all schedule operators. Quarterly fatigue reports are being submitted by all schedule operators and analysed by DGCA...," the report said.

Mohol, in a separate written reply, said DGCA has issued warnings to IndiGo's senior management for deficiencies in oversight, planning and implementation of revised FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitation) norms.

The regulator has also directed "removal of the concerned SVP from operational responsibilities, and instructed the airline to take further action and submit a compliance report," the minister said.

Fines totalling Rs 22.20 crore has been imposed on the airline and has been directed to furnish Rs 50 crore bank guarantee in favour of DGCA to ensure compliance with directives and long-term systemic corrective measures.

"IndiGo has formally assured DGCA that it will have sufficient pilots and crew to meet operational requirements without exemptions after February 10, 2026. It expects to maintain operational stability and avoid further cancellations once temporary relaxations expire," Mohol said.