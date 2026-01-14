Curtains on 10-min delivery: Zepto, Swiggy, Flipkart follow Blinkit to drop branding

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) After Blinkit, major quick commerce players Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Flipkart Minutes have dropped their '10-minute' delivery branding following pressure from the government and labour rights groups over the welfare and safety of delivery partners.

The move comes after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a meeting last week, urged quick commerce firms to prioritise worker safety by removing rigid 10-minute deadlines.

It was being said that such hyper-fast delivery promises place undue stress on riders, potentially compromising their road safety.

Quick commerce firms could not be immediately contacted for comments. PTI ANK ANZ DRR