Cushman & Wakefield appoints Supriya Chatterjee as MD-North India

New Delhi: Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield on Friday announced appointment of Supriya Chatterjee as Managing Director, North India.

In her new mandate, Chatterjee will lead the firm's Delhi-NCR office, driving growth and enhancing client relationships throughout the northern region, including Jaipur.

She will focus on capitalizing on emerging market opportunities in one of India’s largest and most dynamic real estate markets.

Since joining Cushman & Wakefield in 2015, Chatterjee has been a key driver of the company’s growth in North India, particularly in the office leasing segment.

Cushman & Wakefield, listed on NYSE, is one of the leading global property consultants. It has about 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries.

In 2023, the firm reported a revenue of USD 9.5 billion across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services.