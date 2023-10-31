Custom Manufactured Chemicals division of Chemplast Sanmar signs LoI to produce pipeline active ingredients

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI) Manufacturer of speciality chemicals, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd on Tuesday said its Custom Manufactured Chemicals division has signed a Letter of Intent with a 'global agrochemical innovator', to manufacture a new pipeline 'active ingredient', the company said.

The new product would be manufactured at the recently commissioned production block, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd said.

The Letter of Intent covers a period of five years. The commercial supplies are expected to commence in 2025.

"This is an important milestone for the company since this is the first time we will be involved in the manufacture of active ingredients. Today, we are pleased to announce that we have signed an LoI for the supply of active ingredients," said company Deputy Managing Director, Dr Krishna Kumar Rangachari in a statement.

"This development reiterates our customers' confidence in our ability to integrate a world-class research and development capability with a broad range of chemical technologies at production scale," he said. PTI VIJ ROH