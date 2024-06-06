Customer experience accreditation level of Ahmedabad airport increased from 2 to 3 by ACI

Ahmedabad, Jun 6 (PTI) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has been upgraded from level-2 to the level-3 accreditation by Airports Council International (ACI) for enhanced customer experience, an official said on Thursday.

A release by the airport management said this comes as part of a multi-level accreditation programme developed by ACI to guide airports towards achieving excellence in customer experience management.

"The accreditation has been awarded based on Airport Customer Experience, which is upgraded to level 3 from level 2. The level-3 accreditation has been awarded to SVPI Airport on parameters like airport culture, governance, operational improvement, measurement, customer strategy and customer understanding," the release said.

Detailing the efforts taken by the airport management to enhance customer experience, the release said the number of retail and food counters had increased to over double in one year, offering better mix and options to the passenger, while the inclusion of technology like Digi Yatra, self-baggage drop and automatic cleaning system using 'Made in India' robots and introduction of e-gates were helping passengers.

"City airport teams have been identifying opportunities to serve passengers better. Based on observation and passenger requirements, a number of changes have been made over the last few years. Dedicated meet and greet area in forecourt, increased pick up and drop lanes along with streamlined transport services were developed based on passenger feedback," said the release. PTI PJT BNM