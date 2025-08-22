Customized steel forming paves way for next-gen mobility; Mother India Forming leads

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) As the global automotive industry accelerates its shift towards electrification, enhanced safety, and sustainable mobility, one enabling technology is emerging as a critical driver of innovation: customized steel forming.

From reducing vehicle weight to improving crash protection and enabling design flexibility, customised steel forming is redefining how the vehicles of tomorrow are being built, say industry experts.

"This is more than manufacturing - it's strategic engineering. Customized steel forming is shaping the future of mobility, one vehicle at a time," said Santosh Ventakasubbaiah, Director of Mother India Forming Pvt Ltd, a leading player in the sector, based in Bengaluru.

With tightening emissions regulations and increasing safety standards, automakers are under pressure to build vehicles that are lighter, safer, and more cost-effective. Customized steel forming helps meet these demands by shaping advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) into precision components, enabling both structural integrity and material efficiency.

The technology also allows engineers greater design freedom, enabling the integration of multiple functions into a single component. This not only reduces the number of assemblies and welds but also cuts down on production time and costs.

For electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, the benefits are particularly significant. Customized steel forming is widely used in underbody structures and crash protection systems, where strength, weight reduction, and spatial efficiency are paramount — especially to offset the added weight of large EV battery packs.

"Reducing the weight of a vehicle without compromising safety is key," said Ventakasubbaiah. "Technologies such as hot stamping, roll forming, and laser-welded blanks allow different steel grades and thicknesses to be integrated into a single part. This targeted strength distribution ensures that vehicle structures can absorb and redirect crash forces while maintaining overall integrity." Mother India Forming specialises in creating complex precision-formed shapes that improve crash protection, reduce weight as well, and enhance overall vehicle efficiency, he said.

Founded in 1999, Mother India Forming has emerged as a key contributor to India's industrial ecosystem. The company's capabilities span ERW tubes, roll-formed profiles, precision components, and full structural assemblies. With a portfolio of over 350 products, the company serves sectors including automotive, construction, infrastructure, and textiles - all under one roof.

"Safety isn't an added feature - it's the foundation of everything we build," Ventakasubbaiah added. "We stand on four pillars: stability, durability, reliability, and precision. With CNC bending, laser cutting, robotic welding, and Industry 4.0-enabled systems, we've shown that 'Made in India' is synonymous with world-class quality. That's why we proudly say: Made in India, for the World." Mother India Forming's commitment to safety extends beyond passenger vehicles. The company also partners with leading equipment manufacturers to enhance the structural integrity of JCB cabins and other heavy machinery.

As the global automotive industry advances toward cleaner, smarter, and safer transportation, experts say customised steel forming will remain a cornerstone of this evolution. Companies like Mother India Forming are poised to lead that charge - combining engineering excellence with innovation to address the evolving demands of modern mobility. PTI ANZ HVA