Customs dept slaps fine on IndiGo; airline to take appropriate legal measure

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Leading airline IndiGo on Wednesday said the customs department has imposed a fine of little over Rs 25 lakh on the company in relation to duty on jet fuel.

Advertisment

The fine has been imposed by the Joint Commissioner (Customs), Office of the Commissioner of Customs, Ludhiana.

In a regulatory filing, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, said there was "demand for additional duty of customs on remnant Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF)".

The company will take appropriate legal measures against it, the filing said and added that there is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities. PTI RAM BAL BAL