Customs officers seize 27 gold bars worth Rs 1.96 cr

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Delhi Customs Preventive officers have seized 27 gold bars weighing more than 3 kg and worth Rs 1.96 crore from two foreign nationals at IGI Airport.

On the basis of profiling, the officers of Delhi Customs Preventive booked a case of smuggling of gold on Thursday by two Uzbek nationals Zamirakhon Kabirova and Makhpirakhon Mamatkhodjaeva, the finance ministry said in a statement.

"The Delhi Customs Preventive, New Customs House, seized 27 gold bars weighing more than 3 kg worth Rs 1.96 crore from two foreign nationals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport yesterday," it said.

The passengers arrived at Domestic Terminal, T-1, IGI Airport on Thursday by Indigo flight no. 6E 6281 from Lucknow to Delhi after landing at Lucknow from Sharjah in the early hours.

Customs officers intercepted the two passengers when they approached the exit gate of the arrival hall, Terminal-1, IGI Airport, New Delhi.

On searching the baggage and examining the passengers for body concealment, 27 gold bars weighing 3,150 grams valued approximately Rs 1.96 crore were recovered from them, the ministry said.

The two individuals have been placed under arrest on Friday as per Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962, it added. PTI JD TRB