Customs procedures must enable exporters to access global mkts with speed: Revenue Secretary

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava on Thursday said customs procedures must actively enable Indian exporters to access global markets with speed and certainty, with India's increased focus on expanding domestic manufacturing, and supporting MSMEs and entrepreneurs.

Stating that the two mainstays of the customs reforms announced in Budget are "trust in stakeholders” and “effective use of technology", Shrivastava said the Customs department will make efforts in building systems and enhancing capacities, both on the human resource as well as on the technology side.

Speaking at the National Symposium on Customs Reforms-2026, Shrivastava said the thought process of relationship between revenue department and stakeholder is changing such that instead of an authoritative and adversarial relationship “between the tax department and the industry, we are building a relationship of partnership, of collaboration, and of cooperation".

India today stands at an important juncture in its economic journey, he said, adding that expanding trade volumes, deeper integration into global value chains, growing digital commerce ecosystem, and the rising aspirations of citizens require governance systems that are efficient, transparent, and responsive.

"Equally significant is the focus on export opportunities. As India seeks to expand manufacturing, and support MSME, digital entrepreneurs and startups, customs procedures must actively enable the exporters to access global markets, with speed and certainty," the Revenue Secretary said.

He said that Customs administration is not merely a regulatory authority, but also an institution that enables economic growth, strengthens supply chains, protects society, and enhances India's global competitiveness.

Observing that the tax department has started putting draft rules in public domain for stakeholder consultation, Shrivastava said this also indicates open-mindedness that we are willing to listen and incorporate those suggestions which are to the good of everybody.

"This approach is not just about improving our systems. It is also about redefining the relationship between the authority, the tax department, and these stakeholders, which is the industry," he said.

Earlier this month, the tax department put in public domain the draft Rules and Forms under the new Income Tax Act, 2025, and sought stakeholder views. The new I-T Act, which will replace the Income Tax Act, 1961, will be rolled out on April 1.

"As India progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat2047, efficient technology enabled border management would remain central to sustaining economic momentum. Customs reform, therefore, are not just isolated changes, but an integral component of national economic strategy," Shrivastava said. PTI JD JD DR DR