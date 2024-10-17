CUTS Intl raises concerns over proposed tobacco ad rules; advocates for strategic implementation

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Research firm CUTS International on Thursday welcomed the government's intent to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco consumption but expressed reservations regarding the effectiveness and proportionality of the proposed measures.

It recommended the government for strategic use of audio-visual disclaimers on OTT platforms depending on the content frequently viewed by users.

This was part of its suggestions made on the proposed Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Amendment Rules, 2023.

Last month, the Union Health Ministry has proposed mandatory display of "non-skippable" anti-tobacco health spots of at least 30 seconds and an audio-visual disclaimer on ill effects of tobacco use for 20 seconds on OTT platforms as soon as one starts streaming them.

While welcoming the intent of spreading awareness of harmful effects of tobacco consumption, CUTS International said it has certain concerns regarding the effectiveness and proportionality of the proposed rules and their potential impacts on the broader user experience in India.

It recommended "strategic use of audio-visual disclaimers and health spots, depending on content frequently viewed by the user".

It also suggested stakeholders work with Online Curated Content Platforms (OCCPs) to identify target groups and adjust the frequency and type of warnings accordingly.

"Age-based filters could help ensure that warnings are displayed appropriately without overwhelming viewers," it said in a statement.

It added that instead of blanket non-skippable mandates, a code of ethics co-designed by OCCPs, experts, and consumer groups should be introduced. PTI RR DRR