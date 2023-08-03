CVC asks public sector banks, govt organisations to launch campaign on disposal of graft complaints

New Delhi: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked public sector banks, enterprises, and government departments to carry out a three-month campaign focusing on the disposal of graft complaints and technology upgrades among others.

Advertisment

The Commission will also be observing a vigilance awareness week from October 30 to November 5. The probity watchdog adopts several strategies in the effective implementation of its mandate to fight corruption.

"Observance of vigilance awareness week remains one of the primary tools of preventive vigilance with the focus on building awareness and re-affirming the commitment of everyone to uphold integrity in public governance," the CVC said in an order dated August 2.

"The Central Vigilance Commission observes vigilance awareness week every year in the week in which the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel falls," it said.

Advertisment

As a prelude to the vigilance awareness week 2023, the Commission has desired that all organisations may undertake a three-month campaign from August 16 to November 15, with six preventive vigilance measures like "capacity building programmes", "leveraging of IT for complaint disposal" and "disposal of complaints received before 30.06.23" as focus areas, said the order issued to the cabinet secretary and secretaries of all central government departments among others.

The measures also include "awareness building about Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) resolution", "identification and implementation of systemic improvement measures" and updation of circulars/guidelines/manuals", it said in the order, also marked to chiefs of Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, chief executives of public sector banks and central public sector enterprises.

All ministries/departments/organisations may ensure active participation by all concerned to bring about noteworthy results during the campaign, the CVC said.

An Action taken report regarding the six preventive vigilance measures that are to be taken up as focus areas during this three-month campaign period should be sent by all to the CVC by December 8, it added.