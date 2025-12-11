Cyber attack on govt networks surged nearly 7 times post-Operation Sindoor: NICSI MD

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Cyber attacks on government networks have intensified and such attempts have surged nearly seven times following Operation Sindoor, a senior official of government-run NICSI said on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of IFSEC India 2025, National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) Managing Director Alok Tiwari said the government is placing strong emphasis on accelerating AI adoption across ministries and public infrastructure and cybersecurity has witnessed a fourfold transformation, particularly in securing ministries, data centres, and citizen service ecosystems.

"Post-Operation Sindoor, attackers have intensified their efforts and attempted hits on government networks have surged nearly seven times, exposing new vulnerabilities in ministries, data centres, and citizen services. This underscores the need for advanced defences against ransomware, phishing, and the growing threat of supply-chain attacks," Tiwari said, as per a statement issued by Informa Markets, which organized security expo IFSEC.

NICSI provides IT solutions to government organisations.

Tiwari identified quantum computing as another emerging challenge that will make existing algorithms obsolete by 2028, making it imperative to develop quantum-resilient frameworks.

"Cloud computing, too, is scaling at unprecedented speed with hyperscalers enabling rapid expansion and optimisation of national digital workloads. While the next three to four years may pose significant technological and security challenges, India is building strong capacity across government systems," Tiwai said.

Informa Markets in India Managing Director Yogesh Mudras said the demand for intelligent, AI-led and interoperable security infrastructure is unprecedented from safe city projects and metro expansions to smart workplaces, modern retail, industrial automation and integrated command centres.

"India's electronic security market today stands at an extraordinary Rs 1 lakh crore opportunity, growing at 14-18 per cent annually -- among the fastest expansions anywhere in the world," Mudras said. PTI PRS TRB