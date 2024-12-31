Cyber attack on IT infrastructure of Thomas Cook (India)

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Tuesday said there has been a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure and it is working with security experts to support its investigation and take remedial action.

In a regulatory filing, the company said,"...there has been an incident involving a cyber attack on our IT infrastructure." Without disclosing the exact timelines, it said, "Immediately upon becoming aware of the incident, we have taken the necessary steps to investigate and respond to the incident, including shutting down affected systems." Thomas Cook (India) added, "We are working with leading cyber security experts to support our investigation and identify the extent of the issue and take remedial action as necessary." PTI RKL DR