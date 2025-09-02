Cyber breach disrupts JLR's production, retail operations

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday said a cyber breach has led to a disruption in its retail and production activities.

The automaker has been impacted by a cyber incident, the British marquee brand said in a statement.

"We took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down our systems. We are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner," the automaker said in a statement.

At this stage, there is no evidence that any customer data has been stolen, but retail and production activities have been severely disrupted, it added.

In July, the automaker confirmed plans to cut hundreds of managerial roles as part of a "limited" voluntary redundancy programme, which it said was aimed at better aligning its leadership workforce with the luxury car brand's business strategy.

The UK-based car manufacturer, which has been under pressure from US President Donald Trump's tariff wars, welcomed the recent trade deal that eases some pressure on its automotive exports to the American market.