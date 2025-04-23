Cyber immunity the way ahead; 73 pc experts agree: Kaspersky report

Singapore, Apr 23 (PTI) As many as 73 per cent of cybersecurity professionals now recognise cyber immunity as a promising strategy to thwart cybercriminals, according to new research unveiled by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

The study, which surveyed 850 experts across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Turkey & Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Russia, signals a significant shift in how organisations are preparing for an increasingly unpredictable cyber landscape.

Cyber immunity, as defined by Kaspersky, refers to IT and OT systems that are secure by design -- built with specific development methodologies and architectural requirements that inherently resist cyberattacks.

This approach reduces reliance on traditional, add-on cybersecurity solutions and aims to minimise both the frequency and impact of attacks.

The research found that 85 per cent of respondents are familiar with the concept, and nearly three-quarters see it as a highly effective way to limit cybercriminals' ability to penetrate networks and compromise systems.

The findings reveal a growing appetite for secure by design systems. About 30 per cent of experts believe cyber immunity could significantly reduce the frequency of cyberattacks, while 35 per cent say it can minimise their negative impacts.

Notably, 34 per cent think it can achieve both outcomes simultaneously, underscoring the potential for a paradigm shift in cybersecurity strategy.

In response to this demand, Kaspersky announced the expansion of its operating system, KasperskyOS, from an embedded platform to a general-purpose secure foundation.

By enabling customers to develop solutions directly on a secure platform, Kaspersky enables moving away from merely patching vulnerabilities after they arise and mitigating them only with external cybersecurity solutions.

The platform will help customers build resilient digital environments that are easier to manage, safer to operate, and ready for tomorrow's challenges, Kaspersky OS Business Unit Head Dmitry Lukiyan said.

"The findings confirm a shift we have long anticipated: organisations are moving beyond reactive tools and demanding systems that are secure by design. With our Cyber Immunity approach to creating secure by design systems, we offer the next step not just detecting threats, but structurally preventing them," he said.