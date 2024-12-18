Cybercrime portal saved Rs 3,431 cr, resolved nearly 10 lakh complaints

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The national cybercrime reporting portal has helped save over Rs 3,431 crore through the resolution of 9.94 lakh complaints, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs B L Verma informed Parliament on Wednesday.

The 'Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System' automatically routes cybercrime incidents to respective state-level law enforcement agencies for further action.

The portal, cybercrime.gov.in, aims to enable immediate reporting of financial frauds and prevent fund siphoning by fraudsters.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Verma highlighted the portal's effectiveness in addressing financial cybercrimes.

Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories to all states and union territories to publicize the portal and its toll-free helpline number 1930. PTI LUX ANU ANU