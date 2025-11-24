Cyberscope becomes first smart contract audit firm

Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) Cyberscope, a subsidiary of TAC InfoSec Limited (TAC Security), on Monday said it has become the first smart contract audit company to be officially reviewed, approved and listed in the Solana Ecosystem Directory.

The listing gives Cyberscope direct access to Solana's fast-growing developer community, which is powering large volumes of on-chain activity across the Web3 space. Solana directory allows users to list projects, discover others, and vote Industry experts said the approval could bring in hundreds of new audit requests every year, as Solana continues to grow in areas such as decentralised finance (DeFi), memecoins, payments and consumer applications.

These sectors require quick and trusted smart contract audits.